Bank of America Gloats After S&P Hits Its Bearish Year-End Price Target After Just 3 Weeks Yesterday, we reported that Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist - and biggest Wall Street bear with a handful of exceptions - took a preemptive victory lap, and capitalized on the recent market rout which has left his bullish colleagues scrambling who to revise their narrative, to predict even more pain for stocks in the first half including a 10-20% correction in H1, even though technically at 4,500, the S&P is still some 100 points away from his 2022 base case target for the S&P500.