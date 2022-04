These polarized sunglasses from Huckberry are 2-for-$60 right now making them one of the best deals and biggest steals on the market Huckberry’s shades come in several different styles and the frames are available in multiple colors to get your perfect fit Find more GEAR roundups here I believe it was Robert Nesta Marley (better known as Bob) who said the ‘sun is shining, the weather is sweet’.