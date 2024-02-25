What Is A Christian Nationalist? Authored by John Leonard via AmericanThinker.com, On MSNBC “award-winning investigative journalist” (from Politico) Heidi Przybyla said this recently: Remember when Trump ran in 2016? A lot of the mainline evangelicals wanted nothing to do with the divorced real-estate mogul who cheated on his wife with a porn star and all of that, right? So what happened was, he was surrounded by this more extremist element.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)