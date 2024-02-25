What Is A Christian Nationalist? Authored by John Leonard via AmericanThinker.com, On MSNBC “award-winning investigative journalist” (from Politico) Heidi Przybyla said this recently: Remember when Trump ran in 2016? A lot of the mainline evangelicals wanted nothing to do with the divorced real-estate mogul who cheated on his wife with a porn star and all of that, right? So what happened was, he was surrounded by this more extremist element.