Jamie Dimon, Who "Hates" Bitcoin, Will Be Broker-Dealer On The Bitcoin ETF Of The World's Biggest Asset Manager Remember when Jamie Dimon was yelling and screaming that Bitcoin is a "fraud that will eventually blow up", that he'd "close it down if he was the government", and that crypto's only "true use case is for criminals, drug traffickers, money laundering and tax avoidance"? Well, it turns out the bank that has paid out $40 billion in fines, penalties and legal settlements as a recidivist criminal enterprise, has decided to double down on crime by its own definition.