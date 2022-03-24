Washington "Alarmed" As Beijing Nears Sweeping Security Pact With Solomon Islands Weeks after China's foreign minister cautioned the US against trying to form a "Pacific NATO" - a veiled reference to the growing national security orientation of "the Quad" (a security and economic cooperation alliance involving the US, Australia, India and Japan) - Beijing has reportedly reached a deal with the Solomon Islands to station Chinese military and police personnel on the island, dramatically altering the balance of military power in the Pacific, and potentially re-orienting the small island nation toward Beijing, and away from Washington and Canberra.