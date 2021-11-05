Politico

4 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Peter Franzen
    The real aggressors are Saudi Arabia supported by the USA and NATO.White House blame...
  • Mike ONeill
    I predict Trump will 'dither' on his business strategy while in office ( assuming he gets that far) so as to force t...Trump promises ‘n...
  • Mike ONeill
    I'm surprised you even felt you needed to show up at his request. I'd have text him " If you need to discuss your i...Romney: I was not...

Florida attorney general files petition against Biden vaccine requirements

Florida attorney general files petition against Biden vaccine requirements

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday filed a formal request with a federal appeals court to review the Biden Administration’s new workplace vaccine mandate, fulfilling a threat of an all-out legal fight promised by Gov.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх