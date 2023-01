A "Corrupt Circle-Jerk." Of "Select Human Beings" - Did Davos Just Reach 'Peak Creepy'? With the World Economic Forum in Davos in full swing, and media muppets suggesting that things like the forum's "Great Reset', banning gas stoves, and eating bugs are nothing more than conspiracy theories cooked up by conservatives, it seems that the national media - both large and small, is now fixated on the event in order to take cues from the world's increasingly insane 'elite.