US Electric Grid Incredibly Vulnerable To Cyberattack: Filmmaker David Tice Authored by Masooma Haq and Melina Wisecup via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), In the wake of the White House’s warning that intelligence reveals potential for a cyberattack by Russia, documentary film producer of “Grid Down, Power Up” David Tice reiterated the danger of this type of attack on the country’s power grid.