NQ OFF THE OPEN E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! amstrango LOOKING FOR A PUSH UP 2HR /1HR / 30MIN CHARTS: - Price is at a key level - At the lows that caused price to change character 15MIN / 5 MIN CHARTS: - Price is at key level if price gets out of the sell side liquidity zone look for a move up to 15552.