In Lightning-Fast Real Estate Market, Buyers Forced To Risk Fallout From Snap Decisions With the average home sold between July 2020 and June 2021 sitting on the market for a median period of just one week before going under contract, American home buyers are being forced to make snap decisions in order to compete with the likes of Blackrock and (at least during this time period), robo-Zillow, if they hoped to land the home of their dreams - or simply profit from the red-hot real estate market.