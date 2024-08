Forget Costco Gold Star: Here’s Why an Executive Membership Is Worth It

Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool Enter a Costco warehouse, and the options are endless: “Yes, I need some yellow legal pads, but do I really need 48 of them?” “Man, that air fryer is a good deal, and we’ll eat healthier too, right?” “CoQ10, what’s that? I heard it’s supposed to be good for you; what the heck, it’s only $24.