Trump Says Georgia Case "Totally Compromised" After Allegations Of DA Fani Willis' "Improper" Romantic Relationship Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the Georgia election interference case against him “totally compromised” and insisted it should be dropped after a bombshell court filing accused the lead prosecutor in the case—District Attorney Fani Willis— of having an “improper” romantic relationship with her top Trump prosecutor.