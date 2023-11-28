Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

6 подписчиков

OPEC Slams IEA Over "Moment Of Truth" For Oil

OPEC Slams IEA Over "Moment Of Truth" For Oil By Charles Kennedy of OilPrice.com Days after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the oil and gas industry faces “a moment of truth” in choosing between fueling climate change and becoming a part of the solution, OPEC criticized the agency for vilifying the industry and for playing down energy security and affordability.

