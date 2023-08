Seniors Told To Brace For Far Lower Social Security Payment Boost In 2024 Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times, The 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for Social Security recipients is likely to be a fraction of what it was in 2023 and a disappointment to many seniors, according to a nonpartisan seniors group, which found that some eight in 10 retirees report they're still reeling from inflation.