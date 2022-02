It’s the middle of winter and although temps are cold, the reading options are hot! Check out this list of anticipated books where readers will venture to all sorts of places – Paris, Miami, Kentucky, and even the Arctic! But you’ll be sure to stay warm with these winter reads that will get you through the cold and cure your cabin fever! The Family She Never Met by Caridad Pineiro Jessica is in the dark about her Cuban heritage and her mother’s family until her grandmother summons her to Miami.