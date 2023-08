Letitia James Threatens Schools That Ban Classroom Materials On 'Pretext' Of Obscenity, Lewdness Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), New guidance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James warns schools not to ban any curriculum components from classrooms on the "pretext" of obscenity or lewdness—or face the prospect of legal action.