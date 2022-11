ES 4016 now support zone E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RealTima I want to see a slow grind down to 4016-20ES zone for a potential bottom and then one more up to 4069-81ES to finish the whole move up Ideally we see that low on Fri open I have a turning day on the 28th, should mark the high.