Republicans Renew Demands For Interviews With Ex-Intel Officials Who Discredited Hunter Biden Laptop As 'Disinformation' Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Pressure is ratcheting up on signers of a controversial October 2020 statement alleging that the Hunter Biden laptop bore “all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation” to agree to on-the-record transcribed interviews with investigators for the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.