Former AG Barr: Bragg's Case Against Trump "A Political Act", But Will "Gravely Weaken Trump" Authored by Jeff Louderback via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment against Donald Trump is “transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish a political act,” which will rally a big portion of his base but “gravely weaken Trump” in the general election, former Attorney General William Barr said April 9 on ABC’s “This Week.