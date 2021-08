"It Looks Like A Bazaar In Istanbul": Without Police On The Street, Illegal Vendors And Gamblers Are Taking Over The Bronx We'll ask the same thing we asked days ago when it was reported that a man was shot at point blank range in Brooklyn: has Eric Adams been sworn in yet? Because once again the lack of police on the streets is turning into a problem - this time in the Bronx, where illegal street vendors and gamblers "have taken over a commercial strip," according to the New York Post.