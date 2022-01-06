"Massive Meltdown": 40% Of Nasdaq Companies Are Down More Than Half From Their Highs In a testament to the narrow breadth of the Nasdaq, and the broader market in general, where as a reminder 51% of all market gains from April through December were just from the five most popular tech names - AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL - Sundial Research notes that a near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50%, a number that was only surpassed by the March 2021 crash and the global financial crisis.