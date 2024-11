Medvedev: US Election Doesn't Matter, Ukraine War Won't Stop, And Trump May Get JFK'd If He Intervenes Days after Russia launched a massive readyness drill of their nuclear forces, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Counsel Dmitry Medvedev says that the outcome of the US election doesn't matter, as both candidates believe "Russia must be defeated," and that if Donald Trump is elected and tries to intervene, he may be assassinated.