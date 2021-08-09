Vista delivers strong first half 2021 performance VISTA DELIVERS STRONG FIRST HALF 2021 PERFORMANCE WITH HUGE GLOBAL DEMAND FOR ITS MEMBERSHIPS AND FLIGHTS AS WORLD REOPENS Record sales across Vista’s core subscription offerings as surge in demand for new memberships and flight hours drives exceptional business performance Record sales growth in 2021 across all markets as strong rebound in activity registeredduring H2 2020 continues; 67% increase in global flight hours across Vista brandsas demand surges; Integration into Vista of recent acquisitions Red Wing Aviation, Apollo Jets and Talon Air exceeding management expectations and accelerating growth; Game-changing moment with already four Global 7500 aircraft fully operational offering the most premiumflying and continuing commitment to invest in the expansion of global fleet; Client service remains priority across the Group — fleet refurbishments on track through 2021; Strong momentumhas continued through the second half with July being another record month for the Group.