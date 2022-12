nifty supply zone S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Everyonebecometrader as we know market is in crashing mode we have to take extra care n keep the down trend in mind as we mark the supply zone as per option chain data 18000 is good support few days ago now market breeze this level n now it will act as strong resistance.