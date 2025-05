micro wti in wave 4 pullback next wave 5 Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures (May 2025) NYMEX_DL:MCLK2025 fashaysdines Hello traders, I noted an Elliott wave aggressive bullish wave 1 run with strong bullish candles followed by a complex wave 2 correction then followed by a strong impulse 5 wave structure that I noted as wave 3 at premium.