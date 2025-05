Futures Jump After China Says It Is "Evaluating" Trade Talks Update (9:20pm ET): the first reaction from the US side comes in by way of Marco Rubio who speaks in a Fox News interview, and it is very much as expected: he makes it seem that China reached out first, which to Beijing is a non-started as its specific framework is that the US was reaching out in order for Xi not to lose face: RUBIO SAYS CHINA IS REACHING OUT ON ECONOMIC ISSUES RUBIO: CHINESE WANT TO MEET AND TALK And now it is up to China to respond, although since both sides can't seem to even agree on who will cede ground by reached out first, we expect this latest attempt at detente won't go too far.