Disney Streaming Subs Miss, As Company Surprises With Huge Price Hike, Slashes CapEx Outlook It's going from bad to worse for Hollywood woke icon Disney, and embattled CEO Bob Iger, whose stock is unchanged over the past decade and today's earnings release won't help: while the company reported earnings which beat expectations (just barely) amid a massive cost-cutting effort, even as total revenue and streaming subs missed, despite continued - for now - strength at Disney parks where one can enter in exchange for at least one kidney).