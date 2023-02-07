Oaktree Among Distressed Funds Piling Into Tumbling Adani Bonds Following a historic plunge in the net worth of Gautham Adani, who is still India's richest and was briefly the world's richest man, following a scathing report by short-seller Hindenburg Research which cut the market value of Adani’s network of businesses by more than half, hedge funds and distressed debt specialists have seen enough and are rushing to scoop up bonds related to Adani’s business empire as they look to capitalize on falling prices.