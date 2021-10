Levels based on 1W and 1M ATR E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! iSovereign levels based on weekly atr on the left and monthly atr on the right, 4h in bear x on dmi and hma 1M showing PA below fast moving hma and di+ curving down 1M extended @ 131% of 1M atr break below 4490 and 1M could begin bear x on hma Note: 1M dmi contracting to bear x with st @ 4440 with di+ @ 25.