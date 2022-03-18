Russell Westbrook Takes Another L After Confronting A Random Heckler On The Street

Getty Image Russell Westbrook can simply not stop himself from confronting people who get under his skin The Lakers guard was filmed going back and forth with someone on the street ahead of a game in Toronto Read more NBA news here It’s been less than two weeks since Russell Westbrook exchanged words with a fan in San Antonio who had the audacity to call him “Westbrick” before the man who has been shooting 11% from beyond the arc since the NBA All-Star break used the postgame press conference to let the world know he would no longer tolerate the derisive nickname.