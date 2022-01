Adagio Therapeutics Summarizes ADG20 Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Outlines Initiatives to Address Omicron Recent Publications by Several Independent Laboratories Show ADG20 Has Neutralizing Activity with Potency Comparable to Other Antibodies that Retain Activity Against Omicron Multiple Efforts Underway to Address Omicron and Potential Future SARS-CoV-2 Variants WALTHAM, Mass.