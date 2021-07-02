coming week prediction : buy GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 today dollar index DXY go down (bad employment rate in US) it push gold up , affect of it will continue in coming week ,will give up move energy to gold so we predict 2 scenario ( stoch and AC daily give powerful buy) in next days it must touch important big trend on 1815 ,then can go down or break trend and go to fill gap 1860 (pro buyer target is fill gap) secret=gold love fibo 61% and 161% and SMA200 (on 1hour and dayli chart) SMA200 simple moving avrage , dont use Ema on gold if you have sells, 100% put SL on friday high or hedge them by (mini gold , buystop on high) break friday high mean powerful + up trend start .