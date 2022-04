S&P 500 E-Mini Futures E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! techpers S&P 500 Index E-mini Futures (4239) | | At the end of March I discussed the overhead supply and overbought condition of the index (following the strong move off the mid-march low with a falling wedge structure), with the 7-day RSI then at a reading of above 75.