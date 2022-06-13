Dow daily say : fibo 161% say dow can crash to 29000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 above green arrow (next posible low place) when pinbar on 1hour , 4haur or daily chart come , we must pick buy ok? but with SL in pinbar low understand ? for hold to high if clear buy pinbar verfy not come , wait more , dont pick buy if pinbar comes , dont fear pick buy but very low size , dont close it soon,after 80 point move SL to open price , let it go upper ,try hold it until 34000 area (can take 10 day) personaly i think 29500(2nd green arrow) is 2022 low , then dow will start big +up trend to high good luck , if you have old buys in witout SL you are in danger ,dow can go downer in coming hour ,for help contact my Telgram :ramin_trader2006.