From Davos Without Love – True Detective Or True Conspiracy Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, From the point of ignition To the final drive The point of the journey Is not to arrive Anything can happen — RUSH, PRIME MOVER Sometimes I wake up in the morning and feel like I’ve got the cheat codes to the world, that, like Neo in The Matrix, I can see the code behind the world they parade in front of us.