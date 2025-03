Watch: Dumbest Anti-Musk Activist Yet, Rams ATV Into Bulletproof Cybertruck We present readers with what may be one of the dumbest, most brainwashed, unhealthiest, lowest IQ, and unhinged Democrat yet—a morbidly obsessed activist who slammed his ATV into the driver's side of a Tesla Cybertruck, an incident likely linked to radical far-left political grievances captured by the vehicle's Sentry Mode security cameras.