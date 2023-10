Sperry: Leaker Of Trump Taxes Worked For Biden Beltway Donor That Just Won Big New IRS Contract Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClear Wire, The Internal Revenue Service recently awarded a lucrative contract to help modernize its computer databases to the same Washington firm, Booz Allen Hamilton, that employed the man who pleaded guilty last week to stealing and leaking thousands of private tax returns of wealthy Americans, including former President Trump, according to records reviewed by RealClearInvestigations.