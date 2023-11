Ron Paul: Don't Worry, It's Not Foreign Aid.It's Corporate Welfare! Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute, Faced with growing American frustration over more than $100 billion spent on a failed proxy war in Ukraine, President Biden’s handlers have hit on a gimmick to convince us that this foreign aid is actually an investment in our own economy! In his recent television address, Biden explained that as we transfer more weapons to Ukraine we then will build new weapons at home to replace them.