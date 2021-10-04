These Are The Four Main Risks In The Upcoming Q3 Earnings Season One of the major challenges facing the bull case, in addition to numerous previously discussed factors such as the Fed's imminent tightening (save us the semantics, and just read Morgan Stanley on "Tapering is Tightening"), rapidly shrinking margins, rising interest rates and stagflation fears, China's real estate slowdown, the global energy crisis, snarled supply chains, a potential US debt default, and the first failure of dip buying to push the S&P back to its rising trendline, is that after several quarters of record corporate earnings, equity valuations are increasingly coming under scrutiny and, as Goldman's David Kostin writes in his latest Weekly Kickstart note, "investor focus will increasingly assess whether earnings growth can continue to lead the market higher.