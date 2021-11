JPMorgan Warns S&P Fair Value Is 2,500 If Inflation Shocks Do Not Fade Away Last week, when discussing the latest Bank of America Fund Manager Survey, we pointed out that yet another paradox had emerged: on one hand, Wall Street professionals were the most overweight stocks since 2013, while on the other virtually nobody was expecting a stronger global economy in the future, an unprecedented divergence between these two data sets the likes of which has never once been seen in survey history.