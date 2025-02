S&P 500 (March 2025) - A Whole Heap Of Mumbo Jumbo E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Mar 2025) CME_MINI:ESH2025 LegendSince The markets is not presenting low resistance liquidity runs due to all the politics and tariffs being implemented right now but once things settle, ES will be in for the chance to test all time highs once again.