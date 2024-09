Goldman Predicts Iron Ore 'Short Covering Rally' Amid Structurally Bearish Outlook Despite Goldman analysts highlighting the latest gloomy high-frequency economic data out of China, and others at the bank noting that iron ore's "fundamental outlook remains bleak" with prices hovering around a multi-year low of $93/ton, a trader from the bank told clients on Tuesday that the base metal could be primed for a 'short covering rally.