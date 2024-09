Let The Price Develop E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect Daily: Last week, the price extended higher until Thursday staying in the daily higher high range Friday's price closed lower potentially starting a corrective phase this week 4hr: The 4hr trading range is still bullish but has now started the corrective phase back into the 4hr volume profile POC, There is a bullish imbalance sitting around the 20,138.