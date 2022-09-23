Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Big Brother Stages Its Penultimate Eviction — Who's Going to the Finale?

Big Brother Stages Its Penultimate Eviction — Who's Going to the Finale?

Our Thursday-night tradition is coming to an end, Big Brother fans: With the Season 24 finale just days away (Sunday, 8/7c), Thursday’s hour of the CBS series served as the last regular live eviction episode until next summer.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх