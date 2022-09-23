Big Brother Stages Its Penultimate Eviction — Who's Going to the Finale?

Our Thursday-night tradition is coming to an end, Big Brother fans: With the Season 24 finale just days away (Sunday, 8/7c), Thursday’s hour of the CBS series served as the last regular live eviction episode until next summer.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии