A man who gave up his metal detector hobby for a decade to focus on his children found an 800-year-old coin worth $878K on his first day back The man's kids encouraged him to take his hobby back up so he got a new metal detector and found the rare gold coin that he just sold at auction for a fortune Growing up on Siesta Key, Florida I used to see old guys walking the beach with metal detectors nearly every single day.