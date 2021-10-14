zdnet

Singapore to develop mobile defence systems with Ghost Robotics

Defence Science and Technology Agency says it has inked a partnership agreement with Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics to test and develop technologies as well as use cases for legged robots for security, defence, and humanitarian applications.

