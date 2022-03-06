Wall Street Is Quietly Trading For The Return Of Russia For holders of Russian equities, the past week has been nothing short of a surreal, modern-day version of Dante's 10th circle of hell, where in the span of just a few days virtually all Russian stocks have seen their value wiped out as a result of a barrage of western sanctions that have disconnected Russian equities from global capital markets and money flows, nowhere more visibly than in the stock of Russian Novatek PJSC, Russia's second-largest natural gas producer and the world's seventh-largest publicly traded company by natural gas production volume, which collapsed from $215 on Feb 16, to 65 cents a few days later.