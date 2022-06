Getty Image / Carlin Stiehl The Boston Celtics are interested in drafting Tari Eason in the NBA Draft tonight Eason is expected to be drafted in the top 20 and they don’t pick until pick 53 They are prepared to trade away one of their young pieces to land Eason The Boston Celtics are not expected to draft until late in the 2nd round during tonight’s NBA Draft, but they are reportedly looking to change that.