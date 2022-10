Oil to $95 - $100 for Q4 Goldman Sachs, Winter is coming. CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! TheTrend_is_YourFriend Don't take my word for it, watch for yourself what Jeff Currie of Goldman Sachs says about supply shortages, and why the equilibrium price for oil is around $95 - $100, with a lot more upside possible.