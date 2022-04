iStockphoto / Narongkan Wanchauy A man in Southern California was stunned to find a rare 7-foot snake curled up living its best life under his couch cushions The Chula Vista man called in a snake wrangler who is used to finding rattlesnakes who was shocked to find a rare Vietnamese Blue Beauty Rat Snake Read more articles about SNAKES here Alex Trejo is a snake wrangler in Southern California.